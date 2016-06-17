BRIEF-Granite Oil increases 2016 capital budget to $17 mln from $10.2 mln

BRIEF-Times Property Holdings updates on proposed issue of senior notes
* Proposes to conduct an international offering of guaranteed U.S. Dollar denominated senior fixed rate notes
June 16 Granite Oil Corp
* Granite Oil Corp announces 2016 budget and guidance update
* Granite has now increased its 2016 capital budget to $17.0 million from $10.2 million
* Expects that its oil production volumes will average 3,200 bbl/d for second half of 2016
* Sees H2 2016 cash flow of $14.6 million, matching budgeted capital expenditures and dividends during period, year-end net debt of $24.9 million
* Q2 oil production is expected to average approximately 2,900 bbl/d.
* To exit retail business and close its remaining four retail stores in q2 of 2017
SYDNEY, Jan 16 Sterling slid to three-month lows in Asia on Monday with investors again spooked by concerns over Britain's exit from the European Union, while U.S. policy uncertainty lingered ahead of President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration.