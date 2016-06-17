BRIEF-Granite Oil increases 2016 capital budget to $17 mln from $10.2 mln

June 16 Granite Oil Corp

* Granite Oil Corp announces 2016 budget and guidance update

* Granite has now increased its 2016 capital budget to $17.0 million from $10.2 million

* Expects that its oil production volumes will average 3,200 bbl/d for second half of 2016

* Sees H2 2016 cash flow of $14.6 million, matching budgeted capital expenditures and dividends during period, year-end net debt of $24.9 million

* Q2 oil production is expected to average approximately 2,900 bbl/d.