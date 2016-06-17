版本:
BRIEF-Psav Inc postpones initial public offering

June 16 Psav Inc :

* Postpones initial public offering

* Has postponed its previously announced initial public offering as a result of unfavorable equity market conditions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)

