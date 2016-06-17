版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 17日 星期五 08:25 BJT

BRIEF-Viacom lead independent director files lawsuit to prevent attempt to remove members of board of directors

June 17 (Reuters) -

* Viacom Inc lead independent director files lawsuit to prevent invalid attempt to remove members of company's board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749-1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)

