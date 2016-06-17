BRIEF-Salesforce also made a bid for LinkedIn, CEO Benioff confirms- Recode

BRIEF-Andersons says plans to exit retail business
* To exit retail business and close its remaining four retail stores in q2 of 2017
June 16 (Reuters) -
* Salesforce also made a bid for LinkedIn, CEO Benioff confirms- Recode
* Goldman Sachs was the banker Salesforce used for the bid- Recode, citing Salesforce CEO
* Salesforce was primarily interested in LinkedIn's recruiting business- Recode, citing sources
* LinkedIn was already deep into negotiations with Microsoft when Salesforce made its approach - Recode, citing sources
Source (on.recode.net/1YvsPmL) (Bengaluru Newsroom)
* To exit retail business and close its remaining four retail stores in q2 of 2017
SYDNEY, Jan 16 Sterling slid to three-month lows in Asia on Monday with investors again spooked by concerns over Britain's exit from the European Union, while U.S. policy uncertainty lingered ahead of President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration.
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 16 Just eight individuals, all men, own as much wealth as the poorest half of the world's population, Oxfam said on Monday in a report calling for action to curtail rewards for those at the top.