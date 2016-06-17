版本:
BRIEF-Salesforce also made a bid for LinkedIn, CEO Benioff confirms- Recode

June 16 (Reuters) -

* Salesforce also made a bid for LinkedIn, CEO Benioff confirms- Recode

* Goldman Sachs was the banker Salesforce used for the bid- Recode, citing Salesforce CEO

* Salesforce was primarily interested in LinkedIn's recruiting business- Recode, citing sources

* LinkedIn was already deep into negotiations with Microsoft when Salesforce made its approach - Recode, citing sources

Source (on.recode.net/1YvsPmL) (Bengaluru Newsroom)

