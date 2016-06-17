版本:
BRIEF-Nevsun resources to pay about $75 mln more to Reservoir shareholders

June 17 Nevsun Resources Ltd :

* Nevsun and Reservoir announce increased cash consideration to reservoir shareholders

* Agreed to increase consideration to be paid to holders of Reservoir's shares by adding a cash payment of C$2.00 per Reservoir share

* To increase consideration to be paid to holders of Reservoir's common shares by approximately $75 million

