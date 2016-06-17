BRIEF-Nevsun resources to pay about $75 mln more to Reservoir shareholders

BRIEF-Andersons says plans to exit retail business
* To exit retail business and close its remaining four retail stores in q2 of 2017
June 17 Nevsun Resources Ltd :
* Nevsun and Reservoir announce increased cash consideration to reservoir shareholders
* Agreed to increase consideration to be paid to holders of Reservoir's shares by adding a cash payment of C$2.00 per Reservoir share
* To increase consideration to be paid to holders of Reservoir's common shares by approximately $75 million
SYDNEY, Jan 16 Sterling slid to three-month lows in Asia on Monday with investors again spooked by concerns over Britain's exit from the European Union, while U.S. policy uncertainty lingered ahead of President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration.
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 16 Just eight individuals, all men, own as much wealth as the poorest half of the world's population, Oxfam said on Monday in a report calling for action to curtail rewards for those at the top.