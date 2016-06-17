版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 17日 星期五 18:28 BJT

BRIEF-Air Canada launches Montreal-Lyon non-stop service

June 17 Air Canada

* Air canada launches montreal-lyon non-stop service

* Flights will operate five times weekly during summer and four times weekly during winter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

