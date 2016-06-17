版本:
BRIEF-Albemarle to sell Chemetall Surface Treatment Business to BASF for $3.2 bln

June 17 Albemarle Corp:

* Albemarle enters into definitive agreement to sell Chemetall Surface Treatment Business to BASF for $3.2 billion

* Albemarle corp says BofA Merrill lynch is acting as exclusive financial advisor to albemarle for the deal Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)

