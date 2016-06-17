BRIEF-SIFCO Industries appoints Peter Knapper as CEO

BRIEF-Andersons says plans to exit retail business
* To exit retail business and close its remaining four retail stores in q2 of 2017
June 17 SIFCO Industries Inc :
* Says Peter W. Knapper appointed CEO and president
* On June 13, 2016, board of directors voted to increase size of board
* Appointment of Peter W. Knapper, age 55, to succeed Lipscomb as company's president and chief executive officer
* Lipscomb will continue to serve as director of board, will remain company's principal executive officer until his retirement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* To exit retail business and close its remaining four retail stores in q2 of 2017
SYDNEY, Jan 16 Sterling slid to three-month lows in Asia on Monday with investors again spooked by concerns over Britain's exit from the European Union, while U.S. policy uncertainty lingered ahead of President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration.
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 16 Just eight individuals, all men, own as much wealth as the poorest half of the world's population, Oxfam said on Monday in a report calling for action to curtail rewards for those at the top.