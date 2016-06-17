版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 17日 星期五 18:32 BJT

BRIEF-Sky Solar reports Q1 revenue of $ 11.7 mln, up 14 pct over q1 2015

June 17 Sky Solar Holdings Ltd

* Sky solar holdings, ltd. Reports first quarter 2016 unaudited financial results

* Q1 2016 total revenue of $ 11.7 million, up 14% over q1 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐