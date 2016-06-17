版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 17日 星期五 19:04 BJT

BRIEF-Basf says basf to acquire global surface treatment provider chemetall

June 17 Basf Se says

* BASF to acquire global surface treatment provider Chemetall Source text for Eikon: here Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐