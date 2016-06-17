版本:
BRIEF-Englobal enters second amendment to loan & security agreement

June 17 Englobal Corp :

* Entered second amendment to loan & security agreement, which amends loan & security agreement dated as of Sept. 16, 2014 with Regions Bank Source text: (1.usa.gov/1WQKvtD) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

