BRIEF-Garnero Group announces intention to adjourn extraordinary general meeting of shareholders

June 17 Garnero Group Acquisition Co :

* Garnero group announces intention to adjourn extraordinary general meeting of shareholders for a third time to July 19, 2016

* Additional adjournment of meeting necessary to provide additional time for GC to finalize financial restructuring Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

