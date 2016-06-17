版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 17日 星期五 19:38 BJT

BRIEF-Dish responds to Tribune's rejection of proposal to restore blacked-out channels

June 17 Dish Network L.L.C:

* Responded to Tribune Broadcasting's rejection of proposal to restore blacked-out channels to Dish subscribers Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

