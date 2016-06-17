版本:
BRIEF-Chico's FAS Inc declares cash dividend of $0.08/share

June 17 Chico's Fas Inc :

* Chico's FAS Inc declares cash dividend of $0.08 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

