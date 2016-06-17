版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 17日 星期五 20:17 BJT

BRIEF-International Paper Co enters into commercial paper program

June 17 International Paper Co :

* International paper co says entered into a commercial paper program

* May issue notes from time to time in an aggregate amount not to exceed $750 million outstanding at any time

* Notes will have maturities of up to 365 days from date of issue - sec filing

* Commercial paper program pursuant to which international paper may issue short-term, unsecured commercial paper notes Source text: 1.usa.gov/1ZW5nO0 Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐