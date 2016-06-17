BRIEF-International Paper Co enters into commercial paper program

BRIEF-Andersons says plans to exit retail business
* To exit retail business and close its remaining four retail stores in q2 of 2017
June 17 International Paper Co :
* International paper co says entered into a commercial paper program
* May issue notes from time to time in an aggregate amount not to exceed $750 million outstanding at any time
* Notes will have maturities of up to 365 days from date of issue - sec filing
* Commercial paper program pursuant to which international paper may issue short-term, unsecured commercial paper notes Source text: 1.usa.gov/1ZW5nO0 Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
SYDNEY, Jan 16 Sterling slid to three-month lows in Asia on Monday with investors again spooked by concerns over Britain's exit from the European Union, while U.S. policy uncertainty lingered ahead of President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration.
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 16 Just eight individuals, all men, own as much wealth as the poorest half of the world's population, Oxfam said on Monday in a report calling for action to curtail rewards for those at the top.