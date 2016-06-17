版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 17日 星期五

BRIEF-Travelers files for potential mixed shelf

June 17 Travelers Companies Inc :

* Files for potential mixed shelf; size not disclosed - SEC filing Source text: (1.usa.gov/1Yx6Rzq) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

