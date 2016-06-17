BRIEF-WSP Global enters into an agreement with Schlumberger

BRIEF-Andersons says plans to exit retail business
* To exit retail business and close its remaining four retail stores in q2 of 2017
June 17 WSP Global Inc :
* WSP enhances its expertise in water through proposed acquisition of Schlumberger's industrial water consultancy business
* WSP Global Inc says has entered into an agreement with Schlumberger to acquire its industrial water consultancy business
* Deal will enable to provide water consulting services, project solutions to industrial clients worldwide, will establish presence for co in Chile, Peru
* WSP Global Inc says transaction is expected to close in Q3 of 2016
SYDNEY, Jan 16 Sterling slid to three-month lows in Asia on Monday with investors again spooked by concerns over Britain's exit from the European Union, while U.S. policy uncertainty lingered ahead of President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration.
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 16 Just eight individuals, all men, own as much wealth as the poorest half of the world's population, Oxfam said on Monday in a report calling for action to curtail rewards for those at the top.