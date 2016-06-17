版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 17日 星期五 20:28 BJT

BRIEF-NYX Gaming obtains class 2 license from Romanian National Gambling Office

June 17 Nyx Gaming Group Ltd

* It has obtained a class 2 license from romanian national gambling office Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

