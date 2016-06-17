版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 17日 星期五 20:46 BJT

BRIEF-Syncora Holdings postpones investor call to Q3

June 17 Syncora Holdings Ltd

* Syncora continues discussions with key stakeholders on strategic plan; postpones investor call to the third quarter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

