公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 17日 星期五

BRIEF-Northquest Ltd says Jon North has resigned as chief executive officer

June 17 Northquest Ltd

* Jon North has resigned as chief executive officer of company

* Appointed igor klimanov, a director of company, to serve as chief executive officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

