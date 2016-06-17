BRIEF-Jaguar Animal Health announces topline results from Neonorm Calf study

BRIEF-Andersons says plans to exit retail business
* To exit retail business and close its remaining four retail stores in q2 of 2017
June 17 Jaguar Animal Health Inc
* Jaguar Animal Health announces positive topline results of university study of second-generation formulation of Neonorm Calf and commercialization strategy updates
* Shifting development activities for drug product candidates to treat acute diarrhea in cats, feline herpes virus to 2017 from 2016
* Considering difficult capital markets, co is focusing resources on nearer-term expected value drivers
* Shifting planned development activities for several other products into late-2016 and 2017
* Will delay commercial planning activities for conditional approval of canalevia for indication of chemotherapy-induced diarrhea Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* To exit retail business and close its remaining four retail stores in q2 of 2017
SYDNEY, Jan 16 Sterling slid to three-month lows in Asia on Monday with investors again spooked by concerns over Britain's exit from the European Union, while U.S. policy uncertainty lingered ahead of President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration.
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 16 Just eight individuals, all men, own as much wealth as the poorest half of the world's population, Oxfam said on Monday in a report calling for action to curtail rewards for those at the top.