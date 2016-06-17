BRIEF-Jaguar Animal Health announces topline results from Neonorm Calf study

June 17 Jaguar Animal Health Inc

* Jaguar Animal Health announces positive topline results of university study of second-generation formulation of Neonorm Calf and commercialization strategy updates

* Shifting development activities for drug product candidates to treat acute diarrhea in cats, feline herpes virus to 2017 from 2016

* Considering difficult capital markets, co is focusing resources on nearer-term expected value drivers

* Shifting planned development activities for several other products into late-2016 and 2017

* Will delay commercial planning activities for conditional approval of canalevia for indication of chemotherapy-induced diarrhea