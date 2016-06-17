版本:
BRIEF-Bind Therapeutics announces some board members' resignations

June 17 (Reuters) -

* Bind Therapeutics Inc says resignations of Amir Nashat and Amy Schulman from Bind's board of directors

* Bind Therapeutics Inc says in conjunction with resignations size of board has been reduced from nine to seven members Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

