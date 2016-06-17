版本:
BRIEF-ICA announces signing of $215 mln secured convertible loan with Fintech

June 17 Empresas ICA Sab De CV :

* ICA announces the signing of a US$215 million secured convertible loan with Fintech

* Loan may be disbursed in two tranches of US$54 million and US$161 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

