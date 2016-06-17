BRIEF-Williams to file amended disclosure to proxy statement

BRIEF-Andersons says plans to exit retail business
* To exit retail business and close its remaining four retail stores in q2 of 2017
June 17 Williams Companies Inc :
* Williams to file amended disclosure to proxy statement
* Agreed to file an amended disclosure to its proxy statement in connection with merger agreement with Energy Transfer Equity, L.P
* Parties now estimate merger-related synergies of only $126 million annually by 2020
* Even if market conditions return to their July 2015 levels, merger-related synergies would be $543 million, not $2 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* To exit retail business and close its remaining four retail stores in q2 of 2017
SYDNEY, Jan 16 Sterling slid to three-month lows in Asia on Monday with investors again spooked by concerns over Britain's exit from the European Union, while U.S. policy uncertainty lingered ahead of President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration.
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 16 Just eight individuals, all men, own as much wealth as the poorest half of the world's population, Oxfam said on Monday in a report calling for action to curtail rewards for those at the top.