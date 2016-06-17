版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 17日 星期五 22:20 BJT

BRIEF-Oxigene announces name change to Mateon Therapeutics

June 17 Oxigene Inc :

* Oxigene announces name change to Mateon Therapeutics

* Announced that it has changed its name to Mateon Therapeutics, Inc., effective immediately

* Shares of Mateon's common stock will begin trading under new ticker symbol "MATN"

