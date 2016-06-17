版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 17日 星期五 23:42 BJT

BRIEF-Fitch says Albemarle's planned sale of Chemetall surface treatment business to BASF is neutral to ratings

June 17 Fitch Ratings

* Fitch says Albemarle's planned sale of its Chemetall surface treatment business to BASF is neutral to co's ratings Source text (bit.ly/1YwNMxN) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780; )

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐