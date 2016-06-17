版本:
BRIEF-United Development Funding IV obtains further stay on Nasdaq

June 17 United Development Funding IV :

* United Development Funding IV obtains further stay on Nasdaq; appeal date set

* Trust is scheduled for a hearing before panel on July 7, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

