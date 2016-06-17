BRIEF-Inventergy Global announces definitive agreement with GTX

BRIEF-Andersons says plans to exit retail business
* To exit retail business and close its remaining four retail stores in q2 of 2017
June 17 Inventergy Global Inc
* Inventergy announces definitive agreement with gtx
* Inventergy innovations enters agreement to monetize gtx's intellectual property for wearable technologies, personal wireless location-based services
* Inventergy innovations will become majority owner of, and will have exclusive right to license or sell, three of gtx's patents
* Inventergy innovations and gtx will share revenue on all future licensing royalties or any possible sale of these patents
SYDNEY, Jan 16 Sterling slid to three-month lows in Asia on Monday with investors again spooked by concerns over Britain's exit from the European Union, while U.S. policy uncertainty lingered ahead of President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration.
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 16 Just eight individuals, all men, own as much wealth as the poorest half of the world's population, Oxfam said on Monday in a report calling for action to curtail rewards for those at the top.