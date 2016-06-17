版本:
BRIEF-Valeant pharmaceuticals says invests in Canadian operations

June 17 Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc

* Valeant Pharmaceuticals announces significant investments in Canadian operations

* $12.5 million investment in Laval, Quebec facility and transfer of Arestin  production

* $15 million investment in Steinbach, Manitoba facility and transfer of Xifaxan  and Apriso  production

* Valeant Canada expanding Canadian manufacturing, export capacity with investments totaling $27.5 million

* $15 million investment includes $7 million in upgrades to product manufacturing technology

* $15 million investment also includes $8 million for transfer of North American production of Xifaxan (rifaximin) and Apriso Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

