BRIEF-Valeant pharmaceuticals says invests in Canadian operations

BRIEF-Andersons says plans to exit retail business
* To exit retail business and close its remaining four retail stores in q2 of 2017
June 17 Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc
* Valeant Pharmaceuticals announces significant investments in Canadian operations
* $12.5 million investment in Laval, Quebec facility and transfer of Arestin production
* $15 million investment in Steinbach, Manitoba facility and transfer of Xifaxan and Apriso production
* Valeant Canada expanding Canadian manufacturing, export capacity with investments totaling $27.5 million
* $15 million investment includes $7 million in upgrades to product manufacturing technology
* $15 million investment also includes $8 million for transfer of North American production of Xifaxan (rifaximin) and Apriso Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SYDNEY, Jan 16 Sterling slid to three-month lows in Asia on Monday with investors again spooked by concerns over Britain's exit from the European Union, while U.S. policy uncertainty lingered ahead of President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration.
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 16 Just eight individuals, all men, own as much wealth as the poorest half of the world's population, Oxfam said on Monday in a report calling for action to curtail rewards for those at the top.