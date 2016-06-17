版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 17日 星期五 22:18 BJT

BRIEF-Pacific Iron Ore cancels aggregate of 52,500 options to purchase common shares of co

June 17 Pacific Iron Ore Corp

* Cancelled an aggregate of 52,500 options to purchase common shares of co granted under stock option plan Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐