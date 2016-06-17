版本:
2016年 6月 18日

BRIEF-Apple says iPhone 6 and other models available for sale today in China-CNBC

June 17 (Reuters) -

* "iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 plus as well as iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s plus & iPhone SE models are all available for sale today in China" - CNBC citing Apple statement

* Appealed administrative order from regional patent tribunal in Beijing last month and as a result order has been stayed pending review by beijing IP court - CNBC Source: (cnb.cx/1OuoHBd) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

