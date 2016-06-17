版本:
BRIEF-Omega Protein responds to reports from ISS and Glass Lewis relating to directors election

June 17 Omega Protein Corp :

* Issues statement in response to reports from Institutional Shareholder Services and Glass, Lewis & Co. relating to directors election

* Urges its stockholders to conduct their own independent analysis of upcoming election of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

