BRIEF-Omega Protein responds to reports from ISS and Glass Lewis relating to directors election

BRIEF-Andersons says plans to exit retail business
* To exit retail business and close its remaining four retail stores in q2 of 2017
June 17 Omega Protein Corp :
* Issues statement in response to reports from Institutional Shareholder Services and Glass, Lewis & Co. relating to directors election
* Urges its stockholders to conduct their own independent analysis of upcoming election of directors
SYDNEY, Jan 16 Sterling slid to three-month lows in Asia on Monday with investors again spooked by concerns over Britain's exit from the European Union, while U.S. policy uncertainty lingered ahead of President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration.
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 16 Just eight individuals, all men, own as much wealth as the poorest half of the world's population, Oxfam said on Monday in a report calling for action to curtail rewards for those at the top.