BRIEF-Ministop terminates franchise agreement with Bahagia Niaga Lestari - Nikkei

June 17 (Reuters) -

* Ministop Announced That It Is Terminating Franchise Agreement With Indonesian Retailer Bahagia Niaga Lestari - Nikkei

* Ministop to search for a new partner and plan a return to Indonesia - Nikkei Source text (s.nikkei.com/1XZBkYG) (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780; )

