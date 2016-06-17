版本:
BRIEF-S&P places ratings of Revlon Consumer Products on creditwatch negative on acquisition of Elizabeth Arden

June 17 S&P

* Revlon Consumer Products Corp. ratings placed on creditwatch negative on acquisition Of Elizabeth Arden

* Believe that the acquisition could result in meaningful deterioration of the company's credit measures at closing

* Placing ratings on Revlon, including its 'b+' corporate credit rating, on creditwatch with negative implications Source text (bit.ly/28KVKYq)

