BRIEF-Nevsun Resources and Reservoir Minerals receive shareholder approval for Business Combination

June 17 (Reuters) -

* Nevsun resources and reservoir minerals receive shareholder approval for business combination Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [RMC.V ] (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

