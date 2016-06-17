版本:
BRIEF-Dynacor Gold Mines issues 950,000 common shares

June 17 Dynacor Gold Mines Inc

* Dynacor gold mines inc says issuance of 950,000 common shares following exercice of 950,000 warrants for proceeds of c$ 1.7 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780; )

