BRIEF-S&P says Elizabeth Arden ratings placed on creditwatch positive on acquisition by Revlon

June 17 S&P

* Elizabeth Arden Inc. ratings placed on creditwatch positive on acquisition by Revlon Source text (bit.ly/2684RAq)

