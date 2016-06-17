版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 18日 星期六 04:43 BJT

BRIEF-Moody's reviews Revlon's ratings for downgrade on announcement to acquire Elizabeth Arden

June 17 Moody's

* Reviews Revlon's Ratings For Downgrade On Announcement To Acquire Arden Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

