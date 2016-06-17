版本:
BRIEF-U.S.Bankruptcy court approves amended Republic Airways and United Airlines Agreement

June 17 Republic Airways Holdings

* U.S. Bankruptcy court issues ruling approving amended Republic Airways - United Airlines agreement

* Company anticipates court's approval will become effective on June 23, 2016

* Agreement also extends terms to all current E170S and allows for further deliveries of e175s under revised new aircraft delivery schedules Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

