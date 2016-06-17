版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 18日 星期六 03:34 BJT

BRIEF-Daktronics says authorized stock buyback program of to $40 mln of its outstanding common stock

June 17 Daktronics Inc

* Daktronics inc says board authorized a stock buyback program under which it may repurchase up to $40 million of its outstanding common stock Source text (1.usa.gov/261WZDZ) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐