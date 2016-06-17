BRIEF-Verizon says unions ratify new agreements

BRIEF-Andersons says plans to exit retail business
* To exit retail business and close its remaining four retail stores in q2 of 2017
June 17 Verizon Communications Inc :
* Unions ratify new agreements
* New contracts go into effect immediately
* New contracts, which cover about 36,000 employees primarily in Verizon's wireline business, will run through Aug. 3, 2019
* Company's key objectives for round of bargaining were in areas of healthcare, post-retirement costs and workforce flexibility
* Will realize cost savings, cost avoidance through healthcare plan changes, more healthcare contributions, medicare advantage plans for retirees
* Agreements allow for more flexibility in call sharing to "better serve customers"
* Agreements give company ability to offer special buyout incentives to associates
SYDNEY, Jan 16 Sterling slid to three-month lows in Asia on Monday with investors again spooked by concerns over Britain's exit from the European Union, while U.S. policy uncertainty lingered ahead of President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration.
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 16 Just eight individuals, all men, own as much wealth as the poorest half of the world's population, Oxfam said on Monday in a report calling for action to curtail rewards for those at the top.