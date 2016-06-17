版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 18日 星期六 03:44 BJT

BRIEF-Perrigo says John Hendrickson appointed director

June 17 Perrigo Company Plc :

* Says John T. Hendrickson appointed director

* Hendrickson will serve on board until company's 2017 annual meeting of shareholders - SEC filing Source text 1.usa.gov/1Ue0uMC Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐