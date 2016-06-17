版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 18日 星期六 04:05 BJT

BRIEF-Hershey enters credit agreement to borrow up to $500 mln

June 17 Hershey Co :

* Entered into a 364 day credit agreement pursuant to which company may borrow up to $500 million Source text - 1.usa.gov/24WrkOg

