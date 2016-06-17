BRIEF-Sunrun enters amendment raising syndicated working capital facility commitment

BRIEF-Andersons says plans to exit retail business
* To exit retail business and close its remaining four retail stores in q2 of 2017
June 17 Sunrun Inc :
* Amendment increases original $205 million syndicated working capital facility commitment to up to $245 million
* On June 15, 2016, co and units entered into amendment to that certain credit agreement dated as of April 1, 2015 - SEC filing Source text - 1.usa.gov/24WrPbg Further company coverage:
* To exit retail business and close its remaining four retail stores in q2 of 2017
SYDNEY, Jan 16 Sterling slid to three-month lows in Asia on Monday with investors again spooked by concerns over Britain's exit from the European Union, while U.S. policy uncertainty lingered ahead of President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration.
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 16 Just eight individuals, all men, own as much wealth as the poorest half of the world's population, Oxfam said on Monday in a report calling for action to curtail rewards for those at the top.