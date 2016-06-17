版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 18日 星期六 04:08 BJT

BRIEF-Sunrun enters amendment raising syndicated working capital facility commitment

June 17 Sunrun Inc :

* Amendment increases original $205 million syndicated working capital facility commitment to up to $245 million

* On June 15, 2016, co and units entered into amendment to that certain credit agreement dated as of April 1, 2015 - SEC filing Source text - 1.usa.gov/24WrPbg Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐