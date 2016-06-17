BRIEF-West Corp says completion of private offering

BRIEF-Andersons says plans to exit retail business
* To exit retail business and close its remaining four retail stores in q2 of 2017
June 17 West Corp :
* West Corporation announces completion of private offering of senior notes, new term loans and revolving credit facility
* Closed on an amendment to credit agreement establishes commitments for a new 7 year senior secured term loan B-12 facility in an aggregate principal amount of $870 million
* A new 5 year senior secured term loan A-2 facility in an aggregate principal amount of $650 million
* A new 5 year senior secured term loan B-14 facility in an aggregate principal amount of $260 million
* Expects to use proceeds of new facilities to repay a portion of its existing term loan facilities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SYDNEY, Jan 16 Sterling slid to three-month lows in Asia on Monday with investors again spooked by concerns over Britain's exit from the European Union, while U.S. policy uncertainty lingered ahead of President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration.
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 16 Just eight individuals, all men, own as much wealth as the poorest half of the world's population, Oxfam said on Monday in a report calling for action to curtail rewards for those at the top.