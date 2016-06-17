版本:
BRIEF-Neogenomics files for stock shelf of up to $200 mln

June 17 Neogenomics Inc :

* Files for stock shelf of up to $200 million - SEC filing Source text -1.usa.gov/24WtPQB Further company coverage:

