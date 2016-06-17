版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 18日 星期六 04:35 BJT

BRIEF-Fedex says concluded internet pharmacy case

June 17 Fedex:

* Fedex announces successful conclusion of internet pharmacy case

* Fedex Corp says U.S. Department Of Justice has dismissed all remaining criminal charges pending against Fedex and its subsidiaries Source text for Eikon:

