版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 18日 星期六 05:22 BJT

BRIEF-Zosano Pharma says appointed Georgia Erbez as interim CFO

June 17 Zosano Pharma Corp

* Appointed Georgia Erbez as interim chief financial officer of company

* Erbez will be assuming duties of Winnie Tso who is currently on a temporary medical leave of absence Source text - 1.usa.gov/1sKoGPQ Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐