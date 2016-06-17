版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 18日 星期六 05:21 BJT

BRIEF-Public Storage says President Russell entitled to base salary of $600,000

June 17 Public Storage

* President Joseph Russell will be entitled to base salary of $600,000, target bonus equal to 100% of his base salary - sec filing Source text - 1.usa.gov/28LkbVP Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐