公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 18日 星期六 05:23 BJT

BRIEF-Inovio Pharmaceuticals says stock offering of up to $50 mln - SEC Filing

June 17 Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc

* May offer and sell shares of common stock having aggregate offering price of up to $50 million through Stifel as sales agent Source text - 1.usa.gov/1W4fxNo Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

